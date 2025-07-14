USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil
2025-07-14T08:06:55+00:00
Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil
On Monday, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar recorded a slight decline in Baghdad and Erbil.
According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,000 IQD per $100, compared to 141,100 IQD on Sunday.
Rates in currency exchange offices across Baghdad registered a selling price of 142,000 IQD and buying price of 140,000 IQD per $100.
In Erbil, the selling rate stood at 140,850 IQD and the buying rate at 140,750 IQD per $100.