USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News - Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar recorded an upward trend in Baghdad and Erbil as local exchanges closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 140,600 IQD per $100, up from 140,550 IQD earlier in the day.

Exchange shops in the capital’s local markets kept selling rates steady at 141,500 IQD per $100, while buying rates stood at 139,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar closed at 140,500 IQD for selling and 140,400 IQD for buying.