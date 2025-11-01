USD/IQD exchange rates hold in Baghdad, inch lower in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar held steady in Baghdad’s exchange markets while slipping slightly in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the dollar remained unchanged at 141,000 Iraqi dinars per $100 in both al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges — the same rate recorded on Thursday.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, selling prices also stabilized at 142,000 dinars per $100, with buying at 140,000 dinars.

In Erbil, however, the dollar eased, with selling prices reaching 140,650 dinars and buying at 140,550 dinars per $100.