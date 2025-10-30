Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar declined in Baghdad but increased in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar fell at the opening of Baghdad’s central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, settling at 141,000 dinars per 100 dollars, compared to 141,150 dinars on Wednesday.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 142,000 dinars for 100 dollars, while the buying price stood at 140,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar recorded a slight rise, with the selling price at 140,800 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 140,700 dinars.