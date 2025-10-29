USD/IQD exchange rates edge up in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates rose slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,150 IQD per $100, up from 141,100 IQD on Tuesday.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, selling prices remained steady at 142,000 IQD per $100, while buying prices stood at 140,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar also recorded a minor uptick, with exchange offices quoting 140,750 IQD for selling and 140,600 IQD for buying per $100.