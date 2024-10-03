USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The dollar prices dropped, on Thursday, in Baghdad and Erbil, as local stock exchanges closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, the dollar closed at 153,100 IQD per $100 in Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad, down from 153,500 IQD earlier in the day.

In local currency exchange markets, the selling price dropped to 154,250 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 152,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 153,100 IQD per $100, and the buying price was 153,000 IQD.