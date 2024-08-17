USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq news/ On Saturday, the dollar prices declined in both Baghdad and Erbil, following market closures.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 149,550 IQD per $100.

In Baghdad’s local currency exchanges, the selling price dropped to 150,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price decreased to 148,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 149,500 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 149,300 IQD.