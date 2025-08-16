Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad, but remained stable in Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 140,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 140,450 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 141,250 IQD and 139,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 140,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,250.