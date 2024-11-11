Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 150,650 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,000 IQD and 149,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,000.