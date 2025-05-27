USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates recorded a downward trend against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 140,300 IQD per $100 down from 141,350 IQD recorded the previous day.

In local currency shops, the selling price stood at 141,250 IQD, and the buying price at 139,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling rate was 140,400 IQD, while the buying rate was 140,200 IQD per $100.