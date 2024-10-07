USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped, on Monday, in Baghdad and in Erbil, coinciding with the closure of the stock exchanges.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 154,100 IQD per $100, down from 154,900 IQD earlier in the day.

In Baghdad's local exchange shops, the selling price was 155,250 IQD per $100, with the buying price standing at 153,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 154,250 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 154,150 IQD.