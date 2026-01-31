USD/IQD exchange rates climbs in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday’s trading at a higher rate in Baghdad and Erbil, gaining 500 Iraqi dinars compared with the previous session.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad at 150,400 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, up from 149,900 dinars recorded on Thursday at Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 151,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 150,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,300 dinars.