Israeli strike hits power station in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

A power transmission station in the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon has gone completely out of service following an Israeli strike, Lebanon’s Ministry of Energy said on Thursday.

Earlier, Israeli airstrikes destroyed several bridges linking the northern and southern banks of the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday warned that Lebanon’s national infrastructure could face further attacks if “Hezbollah continues using state facilities.”

Since hostilities resumed on March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 1000people, including more than 100 children, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, while more than 800,000 residents have been displaced. On the Israeli side, the Israeli Health Ministry reported 3924 people injured, since the start of the war with Iran on February 28, amid tight media restrictions during the conflict. Israeli authorities have evacuated more than 100,000 residents from northern communities and settlements near the Lebanese border.