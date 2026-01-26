USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar rose on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering near 149,300 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 149,300 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Sunday’s 148,200 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 149,750 dinars and bought it at 148,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices reached 149,950 dinars and buying prices stood at 149,900 dinars.