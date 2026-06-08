US imports of Iraqi crude hit decade low in 2025

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

US imports of Iraqi crude oil fell to 15.1 million barrels in 2025, down from 19.2 million barrels in 2024, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), marking the lowest level in more than a decade.

Volumes once topped 100 million barrels annually, particularly between 2014 and 2016, before entering a sustained downward path in subsequent years. Most shipments went to refineries along the US Gulf Coast, while imports to the East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast remained limited or, at times, near zero.