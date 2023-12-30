US dollar climbs in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, dollar prices rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

In the Iraqi capital, the exchange rate reached 152,050 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

Exchange shops in local markets sold the dollar at 153,000 Iraqi dinars, with a purchase price of 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the official stock market was closed for the holiday, but in banking shops, the selling price of the dollar reached 151,950 dinars, while the purchasing price was 151,850 dinars for 100 dollars.