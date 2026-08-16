Tehran to tackle Iranian business hurdles in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Central Bank of Iran Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati pledged to address obstacles facing Iranian businesses in Iraq, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

During a meeting with Iranian business representatives in Baghdad, Hemmati said he would follow up on export revenues, customs tariffs, and unpaid dues to Iranian contractors.

Hemmati arrived in Baghdad on Sunday with an economic delegation and met Iraqi Trade Minister Mustafa Nizar al-Ani to discuss strengthening bilateral trade, facilitating the movement of goods, and implementing existing agreements.