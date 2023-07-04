Surge in Gold Prices Hits Iraqi and Foreign Markets

Shafaq News / Gold prices witnessed an increase in the local markets on Tuesday, both in the capital city of Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 396,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 392,000 Iraqi dinars. It should be noted that the selling price on Monday was 391,000 Iraqi dinars.

Our correspondent further highlighted that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also increased to 366,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price reached 361,000 Iraqi dinars.

As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 400,000 and 410,000 Iraqi dinars, whereas the selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi gold fluctuates between 370,000 and 380,000 Iraqi dinars.

Meanwhile, gold prices in Erbil also witnessed an upward trend. The selling price of one mithqal (4.25 grams) of 24-carat gold reached 365,000 Iraqi dinars, while 21-carat gold was sold at 410,000 Iraqi dinars, and 18-carat gold was priced at 350,000 Iraqi dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal is equivalent to five grams.