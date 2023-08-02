Stability Marks Foreign and Iraqi Gold Prices in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices remained steady in both local markets of Baghdad and Erbil, Wednesday.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad exhibited stability.

The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 413,000 dinars, while the purchase price settled at 409,000 dinars. These prices mirror those recorded on the preceding day, Monday.

The report stated that the selling price for one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also maintained stability, remaining at 383,000 dinars, with the purchase price at 379,000 dinars.

In goldsmith shops, gold prices exhibited slight variations. The selling price for a 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars, while the selling price for an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars.

The gold market in Erbil also experienced price stability. The price of 24-carat gold stood at 380,000 dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was priced at 360,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.