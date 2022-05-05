Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1% after Fed flags inflation, tones down hawkish bets

Date: 2022-05-05T11:07:22+0000
Shafaq News/ Gold prices climbed on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve expectedly raised interest rates by 50 basis points to tackle inflation, which the U.S. central bank highlighted as a risk to the economy while also ruling out larger hikes for the year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,898.06 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT, after rising 1% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 1.4% to $1,894.20.

* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell made an appeal to Americans struggling with high inflation to be patient while officials take the hard measures to bring it under control.

* Gold is often perceived as a hedge against rising costs and jumped 1% in the previous session on Powell's statement.

* U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Wednesday, supporting gold, after Powell said the central bank has ruled out, for now, a rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point at upcoming monetary policy meetings. [US/]

* Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing.

* The dollar steadied near a one-week low it hit in the previous session, making gold more attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

* Spot silver climbed 1.1% $23.19 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.6% to $997.19, and palladium gained 0.8% to $2,274.43.

Source: Reuters

