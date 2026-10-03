Shafaq News- Amman/ Baghdad

Jordan’s exports to Iraq rose 20.4% in the first seven months of 2026, while imports from Iraq fell 56.6%, Jordan’s Department of Statistics said on Saturday.

According to the data, Jordanian exports to Iraq reached 632 million Jordanian dinars (about $891.4M) during the period, up from 525 million dinars (about $740.4M) in the same period of 2025.

Jordan’s imports from Iraq fell to 43 million dinars (around $60.6M) in the first seven months of 2026, compared with 99 million dinars (around $139.6M) during the same period last year.

Jordan’s trade surplus with Iraq increased to about 589 million dinars (about $830.7M) from roughly 426 million dinars (about $600.8M) in the first seven months of 2025.

Last month, the Amman Chamber of Commerce said exports to Iraq covered by its certificates of origin reached 415 million Jordanian dinars ($585.2M) in the first eight months of 2026.