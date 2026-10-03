Tehran thanks Baghdad over 40 daily flights to Najaf

Tehran thanks Baghdad over 40 daily flights to Najaf
2026-10-03T11:06:51+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iran’s embassy in Baghdad on Saturday thanked Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi for supporting the launch of 40 daily flights by Iranian airlines between the two countries through Najaf International Airport.

The embassy hoped bilateral relations would continue to develop in the interests of both countries.

The Iraqi government said on October 2 that it had reached an agreement allowing Iranian airlines, except Mahan Air, to operate 40 daily flights to and from Najaf International Airport after Baghdad secured a US exemption.

Read more: US allows Iraqi Airways flights to Iran under strict limits

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