Shafaq News- Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment west of Gaza City killed five people, including a child, local media reported on Saturday.

Israel's public broadcaster, citing a security official, said that the Israeli military targeted Hamas commander Ali al-Amoudi in Gaza in a strike on Friday evening.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 74,228 Palestinians had been killed and 175,188 wounded between October 7, 2023, and October 3, 2026.

فيديو | حتى أطفال متلازمة داون كانوا من ضمن أهداف الاحتلال.. طفل مصاب في متلازمة داون في حالة صدمة، عاجزًا عن استيعاب ما حدث بعد القصف العنيف الذي استهدف منزلًا في غزة، القصف أسفر عن 5 شهداء و10 إصابات، وكان من بين الشهداء عدد من أفراد عائلة مسيحية. https://t.co/BCLWv9nmd5 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 3, 2026

In the occupied West Bank, settlers entered areas around Palestinian homes in al-Mughayyir village, near Ramallah, under the protection of Israeli forces, according to local reports.

In the occupied West Bank, settlers entered areas near Palestinian homes in al-Mughayyir village, near Ramallah, under the protection of Israeli forces, according to local reports. Several Palestinians were injured when settlers attacked olive harvesters in Osarin, south of Nablus. In Abu Dis, in the Jerusalem district, settlers set fire to olive trees on Palestinian-owned land, while in Al-Khalil, settlers entered the Old City under the protection of Israeli forces.

عشرات المستوطنين يقتحمون البلدة القديمة بمدينة الخليل جنوب الضفة الغربية، تحت حراسة جيش الاحتلال. https://t.co/SKyBQL5Tz4 — القسطل الإخباري (@AlQastalps) October 3, 2026

Israeli forces and settlers carried out 2,051 attacks against Palestinians, their land, and property across the West Bank in September, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission. The commission attributed 1,404 incidents to Israeli forces and 647 to settlers, saying settler attacks killed three Palestinians and directly affected 88 others during the month.