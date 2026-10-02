Shafaq News- Middle East

An Israeli drone strike killed a Palestinian near Ansar roundabout west of Gaza City on Friday, a source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Al Jazeera.

The outlet reported that other Palestinians, including a girl, were also wounded by Israeli forces northwest of Khan Younis, outside areas under Israeli control.

74,040 Palestinians were killed and 175,168 wounded between October 7, 2023, and October 1, 2026, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Israel is tightening restrictions on medicines and medical equipment entering Gaza through blocking medical equipment, including imaging devices, without providing an official explanation, while current aid deliveries were insufficient to meet families’ needs. On September 24, the organization said only 19 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals were functioning even partially, with none fully operational and medicines, diagnostics, equipment, and fuel critically scarce.

In the West Bank, settlers attacked Palestinian farmers working their land in Qarawat Bani Hassan in Salfit governorate, according to Al Jazeera. The Palestinian Red Crescent also reported that a Palestinian was injured after settlers beat him in Beita, near Nablus.

Israeli forces and settlers carried out 2,051 attacks against Palestinians, their land, and property across the West Bank in September, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission. It attributed 1,404 incidents to Israeli forces and 647 to settlers, with settler attacks killing three Palestinians and directly affecting 88 others during the month.

Read more: Western countries target Israeli settlement trade amid Gaza attacks