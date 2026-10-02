Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi Air Force official on Friday denied reports that an F-16 fighter jet had crashed following a technical malfunction in the Hatra area of Nineveh province, dismissing them as false and baseless.

ِAll aircraft involved had completed their missions and landed safely at military air bases, the official told Shafaq News.

The rumors circulated on social media as Iraqi aircraft conducted flights to mark “Sovereignty Day,” coinciding with the withdrawal of Global Coalition forces from Iraq.