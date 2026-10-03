Iraqi wrestler loses 57kg bout in Nagoya

Iraqi wrestler loses 57kg bout in Nagoya
2026-10-03T09:55:58+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi wrestler Hussein Khudair Jassim lost his 57-kg bout to a Kyrgyz opponent on Saturday in Nagoya, Japan, Iraqi Wrestling Federation Vice President Mahdi Hassan Ismail told Shafaq News.

Iraqi wrestler Sajjad Ali Mukasr secured a bronze medal in the competition, Ismail said.

In the same weight category, a Syrian wrestler defeated his Hong Kong opponent to reach the quarterfinals, where he will face a South Korean wrestler.

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