Shafaq News- Duhok

Duhok opened its 19th annual grape and honey festival on Saturday with 80 farmers and beekeepers taking part, double last year’s number, as producers offered local goods at discounted prices.

Muslih Hassan, deputy director-general of Duhok’s Agriculture Department, told Shafaq News that around 70 participants were grape growers and beekeepers, while others displayed sumac, rice, potatoes, preserves and jams made by local women.

The three-day festival is offering honey at around 50,000 Iraqi dinars per kilogram, compared with 80,000 to 100,000 dinars in regular markets, according to Hassan. Grape varieties are being sold at prices about 25% below market levels.

Economic expert Kawa Abdulaziz urged organizers to move beyond short-term exhibitions and develop year-round marketing links between farmers, wholesalers and companies.

He also proposed taking the festival to other Iraqi provinces, including Nineveh, Saladin, Al-Anbar and Karbala, to attract investment and open wider markets for Duhok produce.

Farmer Hussein Mohammed is displaying 18 grape varieties, including Yaqouti and seedless grapes, which he described as having strong demand and export potential.

Abdullah Ali, a farmer from Kawark village in Zawita subdistrict, is taking part for the sixth consecutive year, displaying varieties including Kamali, Black French and Halwani grapes, as well as locally produced grape juice.

Beekeeper Musa Ahmed, participating for the first time, is offering several types of mountain honey, including wildflower and sidr honey, and described the festival as an opportunity to sell directly to customers.

Farmers also renewed calls for juice-processing and fruit-drying plants in Duhok, saying local markets cannot absorb the province’s grape surplus.

They warned that without processing facilities, large quantities of produce risk spoiling each season, while the province loses opportunities to create jobs and develop its agricultural industry.