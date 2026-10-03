Shafaq News- Kerman

Iranian security forces dismantled four networks accused of planning acts of sabotage and unrest and arrested 31 people in Kerman province in southeastern Iran, the Intelligence Ministry said Saturday, alleging that they were linked to the United States and Israel.

In a statement, the ministry said security forces identified and arrested members of the networks in the city of Sirjan based on information provided by citizens and intelligence reports.

The ministry noted that the networks operated through groups targeting adolescents and young people and were preparing to encourage unrest across the country. “Their preparations included producing large quantities of Molotov cocktails and making equipment intended to disable surveillance cameras across the city.”

The suspects took part in “armed riots” in December 2025, the ministry added, explaining that this unrest involved setting fire to the governor's office, damaging banks and government institutions, destroying public and private property, vandalizing surveillance cameras and several buildings, and attacking a police station in an attempt to seize weapons.