Iraqi government seeks private-sector support for one million housing plots

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Monday called on business leaders and companies involved in provincial projects to contribute to the government's “one-million residential land plot” initiative and help develop its infrastructure.

During a session of the Supreme Authority for Coordination between the Governorates, Al-Zaidi also encouraged provincial administrations to expand self-financing projects, particularly in the electricity sector, noting that 50% of revenues generated by energy projects would be returned to the producing province.

Iraq has faced a housing shortage for decades, with the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Municipalities estimating that the country needs around five million additional housing units to meet growing demand. Since 2003, successive governments have launched numerous housing initiatives and large-scale residential projects aimed at reducing the deficit, but most have failed to achieve their intended goals, leaving the crisis largely unresolved.

Read more: A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program