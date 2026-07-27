Beyond traditional media: The digital revolution reshaping Iraq

Shafaq News

By Ali Hussein Feyli

A growing number of Iraqi teenagers and young adults are building careers as content creators on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, reflecting a broader shift in the country's social and media landscape.

Although official figures are unavailable, digital media monitoring centers estimate that more than 32 million Iraqis, or about 70% of the population, use social media, with teenagers and young people making up the largest share. These platforms have become spaces for public expression and showcasing real-life trends.

This society is moving at an astonishing speed toward digital modernity, driven by the vision of a new generation that feels entitled to break through traditional barriers and restrictions. They have turned the streets and major shopping malls into gathering grounds just to meet a well-known social media personality. Meanwhile, quite a few people watch this enthusiasm and ask in amazement: What are these young people searching for? And where did these names come from that nobody seems to know?

For years, Iraqi youth have been shaping a media world that exists largely outside official institutions, traditional forums, and television networks. In most cases, the older generation fails to digest this massive shift, continuing to believe that trust and fame must still adhere to the standards of tradition and classic media. They remain unaware that these people, some barely eighteen years old, view human relationships and modern role models through an entirely different lens.

For this generation, despite everything being said about the prevalence of low-quality content, a wave of triviality, and poor language, a certain blogger or young YouTuber creating videos right from their bedroom is a thousand times more relatable, far more expressive, and vastly more trusted than any traditional or official figure. These creators build no walls between themselves and their audience; without any filter, and with total spontaneity in their language, they voice their daily struggles, pains, and personal connections. The secret to their staying power and popularity lies in their candor and authenticity. When they read comments, they respond to them, creating a creating a genuine sense of participation in shaping and co-creating the content they deliver to their viewers and readers.

This is precisely where official institutions and major local media outlets have fallen behind. Despite having greater resources, funding, and technical capabilities, they have yet to match the level of audience engagement achieved by digital creators, raising questions about their future influence.

As the popularity of social media personalities continues to grow, and the appeal and influence of this digital space expand, we must stop denying the impact of these “unknown street stars.” Rather than asking dismissive questions like: Who are they? or Does any of this even matter? We must recognize the undeniable truth: these stars are entirely self-made.

This article was originally written in Arabic.