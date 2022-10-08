Report

Iraq's oil exports to the United States increased to 275 bpd in the past week

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-08T10:18:32+0000
Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed that Iraq exported 275 bpd of oil to the United States in the past week.

EIA stated in a report, "U.S. imports oil 5.220 million bpd in the past week."

The top three source countries for U.S. import oil are Canada (3.298 million bpd), Mexico (539 thousand bpd), Saudi Arabia (398 thousand bpd), and Columbia (360 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "U.S. crude oil imports from Lybia is 43 thousand bpd, Ecuador 203 thousand bpd, and from Brazil 104 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proven crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all located onshore–are producing or developing.

