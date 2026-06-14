EIA: Iraq ranks sixth among US crude suppliers

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq's crude oil exports to the United States rose 64,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed, lifting the country to sixth place among the largest crude suppliers to the American market after ranking eighth the previous week.

Iraqi shipments averaged 107,000 bpd last week, 60% higher than the previous week's average of 43,000 bpd.

Canada remained the top supplier at 3.986 million bpd, followed by Venezuela with 577,000 bpd, Colombia with 154,000 bpd, Mexico with 151,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 145,000 bpd.

Ecuador recorded 40,000 bpd and Brazil 34,000 bpd. No oil was imported from Nigeria or Libya during the reporting week.