Iraq oil exports to US rise to 270,000 bpd

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s oil exports to the United States rose to 270,000 barrels per day last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), marking a sharp increase compared to the previous week.

US crude imports from eight major countries averaged 5.889 million barrels per day, down by 502,000 bpd from 6.391 million bpd a week earlier, the data showed.

Iraqi exports to the US increased by 157,000 bpd from 113,000 bpd in the prior week.

Canada remained the top crude supplier to the US at 3.927 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia at 605,000 bpd, Venezuela at 549,000 bpd, and Mexico with 227,000 bpd.

Imports from Brazil reached 164,000 bpd, Colombia 88,000 bpd, and Nigeria 59,000 bpd, while no imports were recorded from Ecuador or Libya.