EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US rank third over week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States rose to 309,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, ranking third among the largest suppliers, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

According to the data, Iraqi shipments were up 155,000 bpd from 154,000 bpd a week earlier.

Total US crude imports from nine major suppliers increased to 5.799 million bpd, up 134,000 bpd from 5.655 million bpd the previous week. Canada remained the top supplier at 4.227 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 607,000 bpd, Iraq with 309,000 bpd, Venezuela with 232,000 bpd, and Nigeria with 156,000 bpd.

Additional imports came from Mexico at 140,000 bpd, Columbia at 76,000 bpd, Brazil at 50,000 bpd, and Libya at 2,000 bpd.