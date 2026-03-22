US imports of Iraqi oil plunge amid Hormuz disruptions

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US imports of Iraqi crude fell sharply last week as supply flows through the Strait of Hormuz remained disrupted by escalating tensions in the Middle East, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Sunday.

Iraqi exports to the United States dropped to 113,000 barrels per day (bpd), down from 309,000 bpd the previous week -a decline of 196,000 bpd.

Overall US crude imports from nine key suppliers rose to 6.391 million bpd, an increase of 592,000 bpd week-on-week.

Canada remained the top supplier at 3.805 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia (793,000 bpd), Mexico (640,000 bpd), and Venezuela (423,000 bpd).

Imports from Ecuador reached 271,000 bpd, Colombia 219,000 bpd, Brazil 70,000 bpd, and Nigeria 57,000 bpd, while no shipments arrived from Libya during the period.

The United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, uses roughly 20 million bpd, relying heavily on imports from a group of major suppliers.