ISX reports +$12B in weekly trading

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that its trading volume for the week, spanning five sessions, reached over 12 billion IQD.

According to the recorded data, more than 13 billion shares were traded this week, with a total value surpassing 12 billion IQD.

The ISX60 index opened the week at 1070.51 points and closed at 1061.56 points, reflecting a 0.84% increase. Similarly, the ISX15 index started at 1162.57 points and ended at 1138.44 points, marking a 2.12% rise.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 3065 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.