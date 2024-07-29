Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ Prices of Iraqi and foreign gold remained stable on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondents reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 495,000 IQD, while the buying price was 491,000 IQD.

For Iraqi gold, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat gold was 466,000 IQD, and the buying price was 462,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 495,000 and 505,000 IQD, while the selling price for Iraqi gold ranged between 465,000 and 475,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 577,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 530,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 505,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 433,000 IQD.