Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The prices of both foreign and Iraqi gold remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad reported a selling price per mithqal (4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 479,000 IQD, with the buying price at 475,000 IQD.

A mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold recorded a selling price of 449,000 IQD and 445,000 IQD for buying.

In retail shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 490,000IQD, while 21-carat Iraqi gold was sold between 450,000 and 460,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 560,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 490,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 420,000 IQD.