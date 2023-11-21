Gold prices surge in Baghdad, remain stable in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and domestic, have risen in the local markets of the capital Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the wholesale prices of gold on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 438,000 Iraqi dinars and a buying price at 434,000 Iraqi dinars.

Our correspondent noted that the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 408,000 dinars, with a buying price of 304,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold reached 505,000 dinars, 21-carat was sold at 445,000 dinars, and 18-carat was sold at 385,000 dinars.

It's important to note that one mithqal is equivalent to five grams of gold.