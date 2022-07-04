Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices stabilized in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-04T09:19:44+0000
Gold prices stabilized in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets stabilized on July 04, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 373 thousand and 369 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 333 and 329 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 370 and 380 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 330 and 340 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

related

Gold prices on track for best year in a decade

Date: 2020-12-31 13:45:24
Gold prices on track for best year in a decade

Gold prices stabilize in Iraq today

Date: 2021-09-13 08:48:48
Gold prices stabilize in Iraq today

Gold slips from over 8-month high as Biden-Putin meeting plans ease demand

Date: 2022-02-21 08:16:46
Gold slips from over 8-month high as Biden-Putin meeting plans ease demand

Gold prices edged lower in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-06-22 09:33:46
Gold prices edged lower in the Iraqi capital today

PRECIOUS-Gold prices face worst week in month on strong U.S. data

Date: 2021-04-30 09:51:43
PRECIOUS-Gold prices face worst week in month on strong U.S. data

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-10-09 08:39:30
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices inched up in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-03-24 09:53:03
Gold prices inched up in the Iraqi capital today

Gold eases on global recovery hopes; weak US dollar limits losses

Date: 2021-05-25 07:49:33
Gold eases on global recovery hopes; weak US dollar limits losses