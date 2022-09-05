Report

Gold prices stabilize in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-05T10:04:04+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets stabilized on September 05, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 353 thousand and 349 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 323 and 319 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 350 and 360 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 320 and 330 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

