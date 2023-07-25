Gold prices stabilize in Iraqi markets in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, have remained stable in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News, the wholesale gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Naher Street recorded a selling price of 416,000 Iraqi dinars and a buying price of 412,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal (4.6 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the morning. This was in contrast to the selling price of 413,000 Iraqi dinars recorded the previous day, Sunday.

Our correspondent further pointed out that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also stabilized at 386,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 382,000 Iraqi dinars.

As for the individual retail gold prices in goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold varies between 420,000 dinars and 430,000 dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranges between 390,000 dinars and 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices have also shown stability, with the selling price of 24-carat gold reaching 490,000 dinars, 22-carat gold selling at 450,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 430,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 370,000 dinars.

It is important to note that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.