Gold prices stabilize in Erbil markets as Baghdad markets close for Ashura

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in Erbil as markets in Baghdad shuttered in observance of Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram.

Wholesale gold markets along al-Nahr Street and retail jewelry shops across the capital suspended operations for the religious occasion, according to Shafaq News correspondents.

In Erbil, the price of 22-karat gold stood at 692,000 IQD per gram, 21-karat at 660,000 IQD, and 18-karat at approximately 565,000 IQD.