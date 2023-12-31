Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of gold, both foreign and Iraqi, stabilized in the local markets in the capital, Baghdad, but decreased in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, today, Sunday, December 31, 2023.

The gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad recorded, this morning, a selling price per mithqal of 21 carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 439,000 dinars, with a buying price of 435,000 dinars, according to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency.

The correspondent also noted that the selling price of one mithqal of 21 carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 409,000 dinars, with a buying price of 405,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of one mithqal of 21 carat Gulf gold ranges between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars, while the selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranges between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price of a mithqal of 24 carat gold was 510,000 dinars, 212 carat was 470,000 dinars, 21 carat was 450,000 dinars, and 18 carat was 390,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold equals five grams.