Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Gold prices in Baghdad stabilized in local markets, while they saw a rise in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday.

In wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one 21-carat mithqal of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 404,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 400,000 dinars. Iraqi 21-carat gold was sold at 374,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 370,000.

Goldsmiths’ shops in Baghdad quoted the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold mithqal ranged from 375,000 to 385,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices increased, with 24-carat gold selling at 518,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 459,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 398,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold equals five grams.