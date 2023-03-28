Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, decrease in Erbil on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices stabilized in the wholesale markets in the capital, Baghdad, but fell in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News agency correspondent, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad remained stable at 423,000 dinars. In contrast, the purchase price remained at 419,000 dinars.

The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold remained steady at 393,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 389,000 dinars.

However, in goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-karat Gulf gold weight ranged between 425,000 and 435,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 395,000 and 405,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices decreased, with the selling price of 24-carat gold at 487,000 dinars, 21-carat at 436,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 365,000 dinars.

It is worth noting that one mithqal of gold equals five grams.