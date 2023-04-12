Gold prices rise in local markets in Baghdad and Erbil

2023-04-12T10:45:41.000000Z

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, increased in local markets in the capital city of Baghdad and the Kurdish region's capital city, Erbil, on Wednesday.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the wholesale gold prices in Al-Naher Street in the capital city of Baghdad recorded a selling price of 408,000 Iraqi dinars and a buying price of 404,000 Iraqi dinars per 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. Yesterday's selling price was 404,000 Iraqi dinars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold also rose to 378,000 dinars per one mithqal, while the buying price reached 374,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 410,000 and 420,000 Iraqi dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranges between 380,000 and 390,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also increased. The selling price of 24-carat gold reached 470,000 dinars per mithqal, while 22-carat gold was sold at 435,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was sold at 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold at 355,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي
English كوردى عربي
Radio