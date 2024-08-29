Gold prices rise in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices climbed in Baghdad while remaining stable in the Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News Agency correspondent, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 530,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 526,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 500,000 IQD, with a buying price of 496,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 530,000 and 540,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold was sold for between 500,000 and 510,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 605,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 530,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 455,000 IQD.