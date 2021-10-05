Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-05T11:12:02+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Tuesday (October 05, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

 

  Sale

  Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

  361,000    

   357,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

  331,000

   327,000

 

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

 

  Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

 360,000 – 365,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

 330,000-335,000

 

