Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (July 8, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale Purchase one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 368,500 363,500 one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 338,000 333,000

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)