Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (July 8, 2021)
The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)
Sale
Purchase
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold
368,500
363,500
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
338,000
333,000
The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)
Sale
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold
370,000 – 375,000
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
340,000-345,000